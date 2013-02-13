版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Legg Mason names Joseph Sullivan as CEO for turnaround push

Feb 13 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc on Wednesday named Joseph Sullivan as its permanent chief executive, picking an insider to staunch outflows from its funds and smooth relations with its autonomous investment units.

Sullivan's appointment was expected. Legg Mason of Baltimore had been seeking a new CEO since Mark Fetting stepped down under pressure last fall.

