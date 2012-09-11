版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 19:09 BJT

Legg Mason CEO Fetting to step down

Sept 11 Legg Mason Inc said its Chief Executive Mark Fetting has decided to resign effective October 1, and the money manager named Joseph Sullivan the interim chief.

Fetting will remain as a consultant till the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Legg Mason said its board has formed a search committee to consider both internal and external candidates and will be engaging a leading executive search firm to assist with the process.

