Legg Mason CEO Fetting to step down

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 Legg Mason Inc said its Chief Executive Mark Fetting has decided to resign effective October 1, and the money manager named Joseph Sullivan the interim chief.
Fetting will remain as a consultant till the end of the year, the company said in a statement.
Legg Mason said its board has formed a search committee to consider both internal and external candidates and will be engaging a leading executive search firm to assist with the process.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.