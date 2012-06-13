Legg Mason cut CEO pay 17 pct, citing stock lag

June 13 Money manager Legg Mason Inc cut the compensation of Chief Executive Mark Fetting by 17 percent to $4.94 million in its latest fiscal year, citing "disappointments," such as a lagging stock price.

Executive compensation "was reduced to reflect the overall results," the Baltimore-based company said in its annual proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Disappointments included a 4 percent drop in revenue and a decline of 22 percent in total stockholder return for the fiscal year.

Fetting and other officials made progress during the twelve months ended March 31 by reducing outflows from mutual funds and bolstering fund performance, the proxy noted.

Shares fell 1.3 percent to $25.10 on the New York Stock Exchange, and have a 52-week range of $22.36 to $34.32.