Legg Mason CEO--fixed income, alternatives improve

BOSTON, March 7 Legg Mason Inc will
report improvements for its closely watched fixed-income and
alternatives funds during February, the Baltimore company's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an investor conference sponsored by Citigroup in
New York, which was webcast, Legg Mason Chief Executive Mark
Fetting said he is "encouraged" by the figures the company will
report next week showing changes in its assets under management
during February.
The company has struggled with steady outflows of investor
cash from its mutual funds, particularly from its big Western
Asset Management fixed-income unit. Fetting did not give more
specific flow data. He said the record of its equity funds in
February was more "mixed."
"Overall we remain encouraged by what we're seeing,
particularly on the fixed-income and alternatives space," he
said.
On Feb. 10 the company said it had $631.3 billion under
management as of Jan. 31, including $357.6 billion in
fixed-income assets.