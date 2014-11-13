版本:
Legg Mason bond flows best since '07, helped by Bill Gross arrival

BOSTON Nov 13 Legg Mason Inc said on Thursday the company's best month of bond inflows since 2007 was due partly to the departure of famed bond manager Bill Gross from Pimco in September.

Chief Executive Officer Joseph Sullivan said about half of Legg Mason's $5.1 billion in fixed-income inflows in October was tied to the decision by Gross to join the smaller rival. That has led to client withdrawals at Pimco, or Pacific Investment Management Co, helping rival bond fund managers scoop up assets. Sullivan made his remarks at a financial industry conference, which was webcast. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
