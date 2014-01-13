UPDATE 1-Legg Mason estimates 3rd-qtr earnings above analyst expectations

Jan 13 Legg Mason Inc estimated
third-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations as assets
under management grew by about $30 billion from the same quarter
the year before.
The fifth-largest U.S. asset manager said it expects net
earnings of between $79 million and $83 million, or 65-68 cents
per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 60 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Legg Mason said on Monday its third-quarter results were
expected to be lower than those of the second-quarter, mainly
due to a higher tax rate and severance charges.
The company earned $86 million, or 70 cents per share, in
the second quarter.
Legg Mason made Monday's announcement in connection with a
potential bank term-loan refinancing.
Legg Mason began a round of cost-cutting in 2010 and cut
jobs to reinvigorate the company and stanch the outflow of
investor money from its funds.
Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan has shed smaller operating
units, expanded Legg Mason's product lineup and worked to revamp
relations with its network of investment affiliates.
The company said its third-quarter assets under management
grew by $14 billion from the second quarter to $680 billion as
stock prices hit record highs.
Legg Mason is expected to announce quarterly results at the
end of the month.
The company's shares, which have risen 64 percent in the
past year, closed at $43.85 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.