Legg Mason profit up 10 percent after cost-cutting

* Fiscal fourth quarter EPS 54 cents vs. 47 cents Street
view
* Outflows continue at Baltimore asset manager
May 1Legg Mason Inc's quarterly earnings
rose 10 percent, the Baltimore asset manager said on Tuesday, as
it finished a streamlining plan that cut expenses.
For the fourth quarter ended on March 31, Legg Mason
reported net income of $76.1 million, or 54 cents per share,
compared with $69 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 47 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Under the streamlining plan begun in 2010, the company said
it had saved $35 million in expenses during the quarter, up from
a savings of $8 million a year earlier.
Assets under management stood at $643.3 billion at the end
of March, up from $627 billion at the end of December but lower
than the $677.6 billion the company had at March 31, 2011.
Clients continued to withdraw money from Legg Mason's funds
during the quarter. Net client outflows were $4.9 billion,
although the figure was more than offset by $24.4 billion in
market appreciation.