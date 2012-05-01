UPDATE 2-Legg Mason profit up but outflows continue

* Q4 EPS 54 cents vs. 45 cents year ago
* Outflows narrow at Baltimore asset manager
* CEO: Always a lag between performance gains and inflows
By Ross Kerber
May 1 Legg Mason Inc's quarterly earnings
rose 10 percent, the Baltimore asset manager said on Tuesday, as
it finished a streamlining plan that cut expenses, but faced
continued outflows of investor cash from its funds.
The company's shares rose slightly on Tuesday after the
results, but were down about 0.2 percent at late morning
trading. The prices showed how Legg Mason's track record remains
mixed as Chief Executive Mark Fetting tries to rejuvenate its
results.
In an interview, Fetting noted outflows have narrowed in
recent quarters and that cost-cutting has positioned the
prominent fund company to benefit as investment performance
improves.
"History in our business would say there is always a lag
between performance improvements and positive inflows," he said.
The company actually recorded net inflows in its well-known
bond funds in the quarter ended in June 2011, but they have
since swung back to outflows amid volatile markets.
Feeting said the flow picture is "not wholly unexpected. Is
it frustrating? Yes."
For the fourth quarter ended on March 31, Legg Mason
reported net income of $76.1 million, or 54 cents per share,
compared with $69 million, or 45 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The results also included nonoperating gains such as the
sale of a wealth manager and a bankruptcy claim, together worth
about $16 million. The inclusion of those gains led to a split
among some analysts on whether Legg Mason met Wall Street's
consensus view it would earn 47 cents per share.
In a research note to investors, Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr
wrote that a "clean" EPS would be about 42 cents for the
quarter.
"Overall, we think the quarter fell short of expectations,
although LM continues to make progress, but think performance
and outflow issues will keep investors on the sidelines," Schorr
said.
Another analyst, Sandler O'Neill's Michael Kim, said in a
note that, excluding the items, EPS would still be around 50
cents a share and still ahead of expectations. The results
"seemingly reinforce our thinking flows are reaching favorable
inflection points," he added.
The split mirrors the broader debate about Legg Mason, once
among the most successful companies in the business with star
portfolio managers such as Bill Miller, the contrarian
mastermind at Legg Mason Capital Management. But Miller has just
stepped down from his best-known fund after years of poor
performance and many other Legg Mason fund units have struggled,
including its big Western Asset Management bond unit, during the
financial crisis.
Things have gotten better lately. Of Legg Mason's long-term
U.S. mutual fund assets, two-thirds were beating their Lipper
category averages over one and three years, the company said.
But clients continue to withdraw money. Net client outflows
were $4.9 billion in the quarter. Excluding money market funds,
outflows from long-term equity and bond funds narrowed to $7.7
billion in the March quarter from $12 billion in the December
quarter and $14.5 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30,
2011.
The company last reported company wide inflows in the
quarter that ended in September 2007.
Assets under management stood at $643.3 billion at the end
of March, up from $627 billion at the end of December, but lower
than the $677.6 billion the company had at March 31, 2011. The
March quarter's outflows were more than offset by $24.4 billion
in market appreciation.
With reduced assets from a year earlier, revenue fell 9
percent to $648.6 million,
To cope with the outflows, Fetting began a cost-cutting plan
in 2010 to save $140 million in annual expenses. On Tuesday,
Legg Mason said the plan met that goal and saved $35 million in
expenses during the quarter, up from a saving of $8 million a
year earlier.
The company also said it raised its quarterly dividend to 11
cents per share, payable July 9, from 8 cents.
The company's shares were down 5 cents at $26.02 in morning
trading.