UPDATE 2-Legg Mason will buy back KKR notes, repurchase more shares

By Ross Kerber

May 16 Legg Mason Inc said it plans to buy back notes held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP and repurchase additional stock, driving its shares up 11 percent.

KKR had purchased $1.25 billion in convertible senior notes in the Baltimore asset manager in 2008. Legg Mason said on Wednesday it will repurchase the senior notes and expects to take a noncash charge of between $70 million and $80 million in its fiscal first quarter due to the early retirement of the notes.

Legg Mason also said its board of directors has authorized $1 billion for the additional repurchase of shares. In addition, KKR executive Scott Nuttall will step down from Legg Mason's board of directors.

Share of Legg Mason were up 11 percent in early afternoon trading at $24.94.

Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said the repurchase news was welcomed by investors wondering if the pace of buybacks would continue as Legg Mason finishes a current repurchase effort with $155 million left to spend. "I think the $1 billion new authorization was not built into anyone's expectations," Kim said in a telephone interview.

In a note to investors, Gabelli & Co analyst Mac Sykes called the news "a positive development" that "further reduces corporate uncertainties about the balance sheet, which should enable management to sharpen focus on operations and asset gathering," Sykes wrote.

Legg Mason has just finished a round of cost-cutting to cope with continued outflows of investor cash from its mutual funds. Wednesday's agreements will reduce gross debt by $350 million and lengthen debt maturities, giving Legg Mason more flexibility to return cash to shareholders "when it is appropriate to do so," Legg Mason Chief Executive Mark Fetting said in a statement.

Fetting added that "This, along with ongoing expense management and strategic investments in organic growth and targeted acquisitions, is yet another tangible step towards creating long term shareholder value."

A KKR representative did not immediately return a message. Another large firm with an investment in Legg Mason is Trian Fund Management LP, led by Nelson Peltz. A Trian spokeswoman said the firm would not comment.

For KKR, the deal gives the company a way to lessen its involvement with Legg Mason at a time when the asset manager still faces questions about outflows. When KKR first bought the notes in January 2008 Legg Mason was trading around $70 a share, before the depths of the financial crisis.

Before Wednesday's run-up, shares in the company were down 32 percent over the past year through Tuesday, trailing the 12 percent decline of an index of U.S. asset managers.

Along with the repurchase of its senior notes, KKR will receive a prepayment fee of $6.25 million and the issuance by Legg Mason of new warrants with similar conversion terms as the notes. The warrants will allow KKR buy purchase about 14.2 million shares of Legg Mason common stock at $88 per share, expiring in 2017 - two years later than the convertible senior notes were originally due.