UPDATE 2-Legg Mason will buy back KKR notes, repurchase more shares

By Ross Kerber
May 16 Legg Mason Inc said it plans to
buy back notes held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP
and repurchase additional stock, driving its shares up 11
percent.
KKR had purchased $1.25 billion in convertible senior notes
in the Baltimore asset manager in 2008. Legg Mason said on
Wednesday it will repurchase the senior notes and expects to
take a noncash charge of between $70 million and $80 million in
its fiscal first quarter due to the early retirement of the
notes.
Legg Mason also said its board of directors has authorized
$1 billion for the additional repurchase of shares. In addition,
KKR executive Scott Nuttall will step down from Legg Mason's
board of directors.
Share of Legg Mason were up 11 percent in early afternoon
trading at $24.94.
Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said the repurchase news
was welcomed by investors wondering if the pace of buybacks
would continue as Legg Mason finishes a current repurchase
effort with $155 million left to spend. "I think the $1 billion
new authorization was not built into anyone's expectations," Kim
said in a telephone interview.
In a note to investors, Gabelli & Co analyst Mac Sykes
called the news "a positive development" that "further reduces
corporate uncertainties about the balance sheet, which should
enable management to sharpen focus on operations and asset
gathering," Sykes wrote.
Legg Mason has just finished a round of cost-cutting to cope
with continued outflows of investor cash from its mutual funds.
Wednesday's agreements will reduce gross debt by $350 million
and lengthen debt maturities, giving Legg Mason more flexibility
to return cash to shareholders "when it is appropriate to do
so," Legg Mason Chief Executive Mark Fetting said in a
statement.
Fetting added that "This, along with ongoing expense
management and strategic investments in organic growth and
targeted acquisitions, is yet another tangible step towards
creating long term shareholder value."
A KKR representative did not immediately return a message.
Another large firm with an investment in Legg Mason is Trian
Fund Management LP, led by Nelson Peltz. A Trian spokeswoman
said the firm would not comment.
For KKR, the deal gives the company a way to lessen its
involvement with Legg Mason at a time when the asset manager
still faces questions about outflows. When KKR first bought the
notes in January 2008 Legg Mason was trading around $70 a share,
before the depths of the financial crisis.
Before Wednesday's run-up, shares in the company were down
32 percent over the past year through Tuesday, trailing the 12
percent decline of an index of U.S. asset managers.
Along with the repurchase of its senior notes, KKR will
receive a prepayment fee of $6.25 million and the issuance by
Legg Mason of new warrants with similar conversion terms as the
notes. The warrants will allow KKR buy purchase about 14.2
million shares of Legg Mason common stock at $88 per share,
expiring in 2017 - two years later than the convertible senior
notes were originally due.