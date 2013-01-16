CORRECTED-Legg Mason merges Bill Miller's fund unit with ClearBridge

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show that LMCM is a
unit of Legg Mason)
Jan 16 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said
its Legg Mason Capital Management (LMCM) unit, the long-time
home of well-known fund manager Bill Miller, will merge with the
company's ClearBridge Investments unit.
Miller, who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years, last
year gave up the management of his best-known fund, LMCM Value
Trust fund, after a string of sub-par results.
Miller, who joined Legg Mason in 1981, will stay with LMM,
an entity that he co-owns with Legg Mason, and will manage the
LMCM Opportunity Trust fund, the company said.
LMCM's Baltimore-based team will continue to be led by Sam
Peters, who took charge of the LMCM Value Trust fund in May
2012.
Legg Mason shares closed at $26.90 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Aman Shah in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)