Peltz raises stake in Legg Mason, stays below cap

* Trian Fund Management owns 9.4 pct of Legg Mason

* Ownership capped at 9.9 pct through 2012 at least

BOSTON Aug 4 Nelson Peltz's firm raised its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM.N), a securities filing shows, but it remains below the 9.9 percent ownership ceiling to which the activist investor agreed when he joined the board of the Baltimore asset manager in 2009.

A filing dated Aug. 3 by Peltz's Trian Fund Management L.P. says the company or its affiliates own 13.9 million shares of Legg Mason, or 9.4 percent of the company. In June 2010 Trian reported owning 11.1 million shares, or 6.8 percent.

Peltz has pressed for changes at companies whose shares he owns. On Thursday, another company whose shares he owns, Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, said it plans a spin-off of its North American grocery business.

Peltz has not said if he has sought changes at Legg Mason, which began restructuring last year. As a board member of Legg Mason, Peltz agreed to cap his stake at 9.9 percent until 2013.

A Trian spokeswoman said the firm would not discuss the filing. (Reporting by Ross Kerber. Editing by Robert MacMillan)