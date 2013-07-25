版本:
Legg Mason swings to profit in June quarter

July 25 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc swung to a profit in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, it said on Thursday.

Legg Mason reported net income of $47.8 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier, when it recorded charges.
