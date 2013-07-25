Legg Mason swings to profit in June quarter

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Asset manager Legg Mason Inc swung to a profit in the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, it said on Thursday.
Legg Mason reported net income of $47.8 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier, when it recorded charges.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.