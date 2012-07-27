UPDATE 2-Legg Mason reports quarterly loss, driving down shares

* Net loss 7 cents/share vs. break-even Wall St view
* Shares down 3.9 percent
* Outflows of $2.6 billion vs. $4.9 billion in prior quarter
* Charges as expected from KKR deal, fund launches
By Ross Kerber
July 27 Money manager Legg Mason Inc
reported its first quarterly loss since 2009 on Friday as
customers continued withdrawing money, sending its shares down
nearly 4 percent.
Legg Mason, one of the largest U.S. asset managers, posted a
net loss of 7 cents per share for the first quarter ended on
June 30, against break-even expectations from analysts. The
results frustrated investors still waiting for the firm to
repair its reputation from fund losses suffered during the
financial crisis.
The loss was tied to a previously announced early retirement
of debt. But lower profit margins and customer outflows from
stock funds were the main reasons for the share decline, said
Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr. "We think the quarter came up a
little short," he wrote in a note to investors.
Investors withdrew $2.6 billion during the quarter, less
than the $4.9 billion taken out in the prior period. They pulled
$3.9 billion from stocks, although Legg Mason reported inflows
of $1.2 billion to its short-term cash funds and $100 million to
fixed-income products, which make up the majority of its assets.
Excluding cash funds, the outflow was the smallest in
roughly five years, Legg Mason Chief Executive Officer Mark
Fetting said in an interview.
Referring to the company's main fixed-income investment
units, he said: "We're very encouraged by the dual engines we
have in Western and Brandywine, which made steady progress this
quarter."
The company still faces some problems, Fetting said. "We are
proud of the progress we've made, but keenly aware that we
aren't delivering on all fronts," he told analysts on a
conference call, and vowed to improve flows and margins.
Results released this week by other asset managers have also
missed expectations, reflecting market declines and customer
withdrawals.
Still, some analysts took a more upbeat view of Legg Mason.
The latest results "seemingly reinforce our thinking (that) flow
momentum continues to build, likely driving a meaningful step-up
in earnings growth, all else equal," Sandler O'Neill analyst
Michael Kim wrote in a note to investors.
For the June quarter, Baltimore-based Legg Mason reported a
net loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with
year-earlier net income of $60 million, or 40 cents per share.
In May, the company outlined plans to buy back notes held by
private equity firm KKR & Co LP. This led to an
accounting charge of $69 million during the quarter, which Legg
Mason had told investors to expect.
Expenses for certain fund launches came in at $22.7 million
in the quarter, in line with the company's past estimate and
roughly twice their level of a year earlier.
The earnings miss reflected lower revenue due to
worse-than-expected performance fees and a preference by
investors for lower-fee products, analyst Kim said.
Total assets under management were $631.8 billion, down from
$643.3 billion at March 31 and from $662.5 billion at June 30,
2011.
Besides the outflows, market depreciation cut $4.3 billion
from assets in the June quarter, and the transfer of liquidity
assets to Morgan Stanley reduced them by another $4.6
billion, Legg Mason said.
Shares of Legg Mason were down 3.9 percent at $24.14 in
morning trading.