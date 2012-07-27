UPDATE 2-Legg Mason reports quarterly loss, driving down shares

* Net loss 7 cents/share vs. break-even Wall St view

* Shares down 3.9 percent

* Outflows of $2.6 billion vs. $4.9 billion in prior quarter

* Charges as expected from KKR deal, fund launches

By Ross Kerber

July 27 Money manager Legg Mason Inc reported its first quarterly loss since 2009 on Friday as customers continued withdrawing money, sending its shares down nearly 4 percent.

Legg Mason, one of the largest U.S. asset managers, posted a net loss of 7 cents per share for the first quarter ended on June 30, against break-even expectations from analysts. The results frustrated investors still waiting for the firm to repair its reputation from fund losses suffered during the financial crisis.

The loss was tied to a previously announced early retirement of debt. But lower profit margins and customer outflows from stock funds were the main reasons for the share decline, said Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr. "We think the quarter came up a little short," he wrote in a note to investors.

Investors withdrew $2.6 billion during the quarter, less than the $4.9 billion taken out in the prior period. They pulled $3.9 billion from stocks, although Legg Mason reported inflows of $1.2 billion to its short-term cash funds and $100 million to fixed-income products, which make up the majority of its assets.

Excluding cash funds, the outflow was the smallest in roughly five years, Legg Mason Chief Executive Officer Mark Fetting said in an interview.

Referring to the company's main fixed-income investment units, he said: "We're very encouraged by the dual engines we have in Western and Brandywine, which made steady progress this quarter."

The company still faces some problems, Fetting said. "We are proud of the progress we've made, but keenly aware that we aren't delivering on all fronts," he told analysts on a conference call, and vowed to improve flows and margins.

Results released this week by other asset managers have also missed expectations, reflecting market declines and customer withdrawals.

Still, some analysts took a more upbeat view of Legg Mason. The latest results "seemingly reinforce our thinking (that) flow momentum continues to build, likely driving a meaningful step-up in earnings growth, all else equal," Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim wrote in a note to investors.

For the June quarter, Baltimore-based Legg Mason reported a net loss of $9.5 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with year-earlier net income of $60 million, or 40 cents per share.

In May, the company outlined plans to buy back notes held by private equity firm KKR & Co LP. This led to an accounting charge of $69 million during the quarter, which Legg Mason had told investors to expect.

Expenses for certain fund launches came in at $22.7 million in the quarter, in line with the company's past estimate and roughly twice their level of a year earlier.

The earnings miss reflected lower revenue due to worse-than-expected performance fees and a preference by investors for lower-fee products, analyst Kim said.

Total assets under management were $631.8 billion, down from $643.3 billion at March 31 and from $662.5 billion at June 30, 2011.

Besides the outflows, market depreciation cut $4.3 billion from assets in the June quarter, and the transfer of liquidity assets to Morgan Stanley reduced them by another $4.6 billion, Legg Mason said.

Shares of Legg Mason were down 3.9 percent at $24.14 in morning trading.