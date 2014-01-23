版本:
Goldman places 15.2 mln LEG Immobilien shares at 42.50 eur/shr

FRANKFURT Jan 23 Goldman Sachs has places 15.2 mln shares in German real estate company LEG Immobilien at 42.50 euros ($57.65)apiece, via its Saturea BV holding, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The shares, which represent 25.65 percent of outstanding LEG Immobilien shares, were placed through an accelerated bookbuilt offering with institutional investors.
