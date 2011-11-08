版本:
2011年 11月 9日

KKR, Wendel to sell part of Legrand stakes

PARIS Nov 8 Investment firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Wendel said on Tuesday that they planned to sell around 9.2 percent of French electrical equipment group Legrand through a market offering to institutional investors.

The sale of the stakes now held by the two investors will be carried out through an accelerated book building process. It is part of KKR's and Wendel's strategy to manage their investments and boost Legrand's stock liquidity and free float, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)

