KKR, Wendel to sell part of Legrand stakes

BRIEF-First NBC appoints Carl Chaney as CEO
* First NBC appoints Carl J. Chaney as chief executive officer
PARIS Nov 8 Investment firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Wendel said on Tuesday that they planned to sell around 9.2 percent of French electrical equipment group Legrand through a market offering to institutional investors.
The sale of the stakes now held by the two investors will be carried out through an accelerated book building process. It is part of KKR's and Wendel's strategy to manage their investments and boost Legrand's stock liquidity and free float, the companies said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* MediWound ltd - EMA has endorsed extension of children innovative debridement study (cids) population to include patients age one to 18
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 The board of Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual SA approved a plan to float shares of the group's private equity and hedge fund operations separately from its investment banking and money management operations, the bank said on Monday.