UPDATE 1-Russia to drag on Legrand sales in 2015

PARIS Feb 12 Power switch and socket maker Legrand said challenging prospects in Russia and difficult conditions in mature European markets would drag on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that undershot expectations.

Net profit excluding minorities in 2014 was 531.7 million euros ($602.5 million) against 530.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a 2014 result of 555.25 million euros according to the mean estimate of 17 analysts' estimates in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The France-based company said on Thursday it was targeting 2015 organic sales in a range of down 3 percent to up 2 percent compared with 2014, with the low-end of the target including a marked drop in sales in Russia.

Russia accounted for 3.4 percent of Legrand's sales in 2014. Business was nevertheless going well in the United States, which has become the company's biggest market thanks in part to dollar strength, the company said.

"Macroeconomic projections currently call for a continued supportive environment in the United States; attractive prospects in new economies, which nonetheless present short-term uncertainties, particularly in Russia; and conditions on our markets in mature Europe which should remain difficult overall in 2015".

The company is to pay a 2014 dividend of 1.1 euros, up from 1.05 in 2013. Sales totalled 4.499 billion euros, up 0.5 percent on an organic basis.

