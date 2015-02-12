UPDATE 1-Russia to drag on Legrand sales in 2015

(Adds detail, background)
PARIS Feb 12 Power switch and socket maker
Legrand said challenging prospects in Russia and
difficult conditions in mature European markets would drag on
2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that
undershot expectations.
Net profit excluding minorities in 2014 was 531.7 million
euros ($602.5 million) against 530.5 million a year earlier.
Analysts had forecast a 2014 result of 555.25 million euros
according to the mean estimate of 17 analysts' estimates in
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The France-based company said on Thursday it was targeting
2015 organic sales in a range of down 3 percent to up 2 percent
compared with 2014, with the low-end of the target including a
marked drop in sales in Russia.
Russia accounted for 3.4 percent of Legrand's sales in 2014.
Business was nevertheless going well in the United States, which
has become the company's biggest market thanks in part to dollar
strength, the company said.
"Macroeconomic projections currently call for a continued
supportive environment in the United States; attractive
prospects in new economies, which nonetheless present short-term
uncertainties, particularly in Russia; and conditions on our
markets in mature Europe which should remain difficult overall
in 2015".
The company is to pay a 2014 dividend of 1.1 euros, up from
1.05 in 2013. Sales totalled 4.499 billion euros, up 0.5 percent
on an organic basis.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Marc Angrand; Editing by James
Regan and Mark Potter)