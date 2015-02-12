版本:
Russia to drag on Legrand sales in 2015

PARIS Feb 12 Power switch and socket maker Legrand said difficult prospects in Russia would drag on 2015 revenue growth as it delivered full-year profit that undershot expectations.

Net profit excluding minorities in 2014 was 531.7 million euros against 530.5 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast a 2014 result of 555.25 million euros according to the mean estimate of 17 analysts' forecasts in Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The France-based company said it was targeting 2015 organic sales in a range of down 3 percent to up 2 percent compared with 2014 with the low-end of the target including a marked drop in sales in Russia. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan and Anand Basu)
