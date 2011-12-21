Barclays, BofA seek to quash Lehman document request on Archstone

Dec 21 Barclays Plc and Bank of America Corp have asked a U.S. court to deny Lehman Brothers' request to speed up the submission of documents relating to a disputed sale of part of their stake in apartment owner Archstone.

Lehman and the banks are at odds over what to do with Archstone. Barclays and Bank of America, which together hold 53 percent of Archstone, have been pushing to sell it -- and had agreed to sell half of their stake to Archstone rival Equity Residential.

In a complaint filed earlier this month in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, Lehman said it planned to exercise its right to match Equity Residential's $1.325 billion offer for 26.5 percent of Denver-based Archstone. It said the deal would require court approval.

Lehman asked the court to force the banks to provide more information on the terms of their agreement with Equity Residential, including details on an option that could allow it to buy the remainder of the banks' stake if Lehman acquires the first half.

It had also sought documents that could be used by Barclays and BofA in defense of their case.

In a court filing late on Tuesday, Barclays said Lehman "simply don't like the fact that defendants have chosen to sell 50 percent of their interests in the Archstone entities to a competitor, Equity Residential -- by far the highest bidder in a sale process."

Bank of America said Lehman had also "attempted to sell interests in Archstone over the course of this year, and were fully aware that their co-owners were attempting to do so too."

A bankruptcy court this month approved a $65 billion creditor payback plan to take Lehman out of bankruptcy. Because the plan is based on liquidating assets to recover as much value as possible for creditors, Lehman's incentive is to sell at the height of the market.

Archstone owns or has interest in 58,351 apartments, 1,332 more under construction, and land for development of another 5,279. It also owns or has interests in 14,000 apartments in Germany.

Lehman became part owner of Archstone, which was a publicly traded company under the name Archstone-Smith, after it partnered with real estate investor Tishman Speyer and took the apartment owner private in 2007 in a $22 billion deal.

Shortly after, the U.S. commercial real estate market began to soften. The Archstone deal was one of the factors that led to Lehman's collapse into bankruptcy.

Barclays and Bank of America, which had supplied debt and bridge equity on the deal, subsequently became part owners after the deal was restructured.

The case is Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, Adversary Proceeding No. 11-02928, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.