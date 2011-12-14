CORRECTED-Lehman Brothers Asia to pay interim $1.5 billion to creditors

SINGAPORE Dec 14 Liquidators for Lehman
Brothers' Asia-Pacific business said on Wednesday
that they plan to pay an interim dividend of $1.5 billion to
creditors.
The payment represents around 12 percent of the total owed
to creditors of Lehman Brothers Asia Holdings, the former
funding entity of Lehman's Asia Pacific business, and comes more
than three years after Lehman collapsed.
The dividend will be mainly funded from $1.2 billion that
came from the 2009 sale of a portfolio of Japanese
non-performing real estate loans which was held by an affiliate
of Lehman in Japan. That claim had been contested by another
creditor, resulting in a litgation battle that was taken all the
way up to the Japanese Supreme Court.
"This success is a great result for LBAH's (Lehman Brothers
Asia Holdings) creditors, and represents another significant
step forward in this liquidation. We expect to make the payments
in 8-10 weeks," said Patrick Cowley, one of the liquidators from
KPMG.
The liquidators added that they expect total dividends from
the liquidation to be between $4.7 billion and $.6.1 billion.
This is the second payment made to creditors, following an
initial 5 percent dividend paid earlier this year.