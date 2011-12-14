CORRECTED-Lehman Brothers Asia to pay interim $1.5 billion to creditors

SINGAPORE Dec 14 Liquidators for Lehman Brothers' Asia-Pacific business said on Wednesday that they plan to pay an interim dividend of $1.5 billion to creditors.

The payment represents around 12 percent of the total owed to creditors of Lehman Brothers Asia Holdings, the former funding entity of Lehman's Asia Pacific business, and comes more than three years after Lehman collapsed.

The dividend will be mainly funded from $1.2 billion that came from the 2009 sale of a portfolio of Japanese non-performing real estate loans which was held by an affiliate of Lehman in Japan. That claim had been contested by another creditor, resulting in a litgation battle that was taken all the way up to the Japanese Supreme Court.

"This success is a great result for LBAH's (Lehman Brothers Asia Holdings) creditors, and represents another significant step forward in this liquidation. We expect to make the payments in 8-10 weeks," said Patrick Cowley, one of the liquidators from KPMG.

The liquidators added that they expect total dividends from the liquidation to be between $4.7 billion and $.6.1 billion.

This is the second payment made to creditors, following an initial 5 percent dividend paid earlier this year.