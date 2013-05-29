Lehman, Barclays battle over 2008 sale goes before appeals panel

* Lehman accuses Barclays of asset grab
* Matter has been appealed twice
* Outcome significant for Lehman brokerage creditors
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, May 29 Lehman Brothers' defunct
brokerage told an appeals court on Wednesday it was entitled to
billions of dollars in cash it says was wrongly included in its
2008 sale to Barclays Plc.
The arguments in federal appeals court in New York renewed a
murky, years-old court battle with huge implications for the
brokerage's creditors, including Lehman affiliates and hedge
funds.
"It was made very clear" in the asset purchase agreement
"what was going to Barclays and what was staying behind," said
the brokerage's lawyer, William Maguire. "The deal didn't
exclude just some cash, it excluded all cash."
The dispute has its roots in the hectic sale of the
brokerage's assets to Barclays in the days following the $639
billion bankruptcy of parent company Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc in September of 2008.
The brokerage contends the $250 million deal did not include
the brokerage's cash assets. But Barclays says otherwise,
relying on a so-called clarification letter signed after the
deal was approved.
The disputed assets include margin to support
exchange-traded derivatives, which could top $5 billion. They
also include roughly $2 billion in so-called "clearance box"
assets, which facilitate the clearance of securities trading.
And they include $769 million promised to Barclays if Lehman's
customers were paid in full.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck approved the deal in 2008.
Days later, the sides signed a "clarification" letter on the
cash assets.
In 2011, Peck ruled that the clearance box assets should go
to Barclays and the margin assets should stay with the
brokerage. Then in June 2012, Judge Katherine Forrest in federal
court in New York partially reversed Peck's ruling, assigning
both the margin and the clearance assets to Barclays.
The focus of Wednesday's arguments was on the margin assets,
over which the sides presented drastically diverging narratives.
Attorney David Boies, representing Barclays, said the
clarification letter merely identified and quantified the assets
already agreed to by the parties as a way of validating that the
deal would boost Barclays' assets.
It did not change the terms of the deal, Boies argued.
But according to Maguire, Peck's initial approval of the
deal specifically excluded cash assets. The clarification
letter, far from mere explication, represented a fundamental
change to the deal, amounting to an asset grab by Barclays.
Barclays currently holds about $2 billion of the margin
assets and $786 million of the clearance box assets, with the
Lehman brokerage holding the rest. The appeals court could grant
both to one party, or divvy them up. In a less likely scenario,
it could unwind the sale altogether.
After the hearing, a spokesman for James Giddens, the
trustee winding down the Lehman brokerage, said the trustee's
"position from day one has been that no cash was included" in
the sale.
"That means billions of dollars in cash rightfully belong to
the" brokerage's estate, spokesman Jake Sargent said.
Because customers of the brokerage are slated to get paid in
full regardless of the outcome, it is general creditors whose
recoveries depend on the appeals process.
They include roughly 12,000 claims from hedge funds, former
employees, counterparties such as pension funds, banks and
Lehman affiliates. Some of them were present on Wednesday in a
packed courtroom on the 17th floor of a federal courthouse in
New York. Security staff asked some standing spectators to move
to an adjoining room with a video feed.
Judges Peter Hall, Gerard Lynch and Ralph Winter asked
pointed questions of both lawyers. Winter suggested that
Barclays' aim - to acquire the collateral of the exchange-traded
derivatives business it bought - was only natural.
"Why would anyone expect someone to buy an ETD business and
not buy the margin assets?" Winter asked Maguire. "You must have
been delighted to pull off that economic coup."
Maguire countered that, for Barclays to essentially pay cash
to acquire cash would have been a circular transaction and that
it should have used its own assets to secure the derivatives
business. Including cash, he said, would have handed Lehman's
business, as well as billions of dollars in cash, to Barclays
for only $250 million.
"That would skew the economics," he said.
Boies said the no-cash provision applied only to retained or
unencumbered cash, but clearly excluded margin.
Boies faced his own helping of skepticism from the panel,
including from Judge Hall, who suggested that a "no-cash" rule
should be taken at face value.
"I would have taken that to the bank," Hall said.
The case is No. 12-2322, U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Second Circuit.