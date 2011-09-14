Lehman loses bid to recoup $500 mln from Barclays

* Judge calls Lehman bid "baseless"
* Lehman accused Barclays of withholding bonus money
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 14 A bankruptcy judge has denied
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's LEHMQ.PK attempt to recover
from Barclays Plc (BARC.L) $500 million it alleges was supposed
to go toward employee bonuses.
In a ruling lodged Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan, Judge James Peck denied Lehman's bid for a judgment
forcing Barclays to pay it back $500 million in bonuses for
Lehman employees it inherited when it bought Lehman's North
American brokerage in 2008. Lehman said Barclays never gave the
money to the employees and should send it back to Lehman for
the benefit of Lehman's creditors.
The Lehman bankruptcy, with $639 billion in assets, was by
far the largest in U.S. history and a major catalyst of the
financial crisis. The sale of its North American business to
Barclays, completed quickly in the days following the
bankruptcy, has been the subject of long-lasting litigation.
Lehman earlier tried to invalidate the sale, saying
Barclays secured an $11 billion windfall by withholding
information from the court. Judge Peck upheld the sale in
February.
Wednesday's ruling is the latest instance of validation for
Barclays, which maintained that it did not breach the terms of
the sale deal on the issue of employee bonuses.
"Today's decision importantly confirms that Barclays acted
in good faith in its dealings with Lehman, just as the court
held in its February decision rejecting Lehman's effort to
modify the sale order," Barclays attorney Jonathan Schiller
said in a statement.
Lehman had asserted that Barclays agreed to pay inherited
employees $2 billion in bonuses, but paid only $1.5 billion. If
the money was not used for bonuses, Lehman argued, it should go
back to the Lehman for creditor payouts.
Barclays said the $2 billion figure was an estimate rather
than a hard number, and that it had paid nearly the full $2
billion if other forms of compensation, like severance, are
included. The judge agreed with Barclays, calling Lehman's
motion "baseless."
"The parties engaged in a process to estimate the overall
exposure for these liabilities but never agreed on a definitive
single number for bonus compensation," Peck said.
He added that Lehman was misguided in its assertion that
the court had accepted as fact that the sides had agreed to a
set figure.
A Lehman spokeswoman declined to comment on the ruling and
on whether Lehman plans to appeal. The company has appealed
Peck's February ruling upholding the overall sale.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by Matthew Lewis)