Lehman goes after former broker bonuses; Wins third case

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. LEHMQ.PK is now three-for-three in its effort to claw back bonuses that were paid in advance to brokers before the Lehman collapse.

Lehman has won nearly $4 million from three brokers who were paid up-front when they joined the firm based on expected income.

The latest in the string of cases was decided last week by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, arbitration panel.

Former Miami-based Lehman broker Felipe Britto must pay back $873,899.74 in principal and interest, in addition to $27,207 in attorney's fees and $10,745.95 in other costs. Britto joined the investment bank in May 2008, four months before Lehman's collapse, and remained registered with the firm until the investment bank filed for bankruptcy in September 2008.

Lehman wants roughly 50 former brokers, some of who were hired less than a year before the bankruptcy filing, to return portions of the bonuses they received when hired.

The payments, often referred to as 'employee forgivable loans,' are paid up-front and structured as loans forgiven over time, typically a seven-to-10 year period. The amount varies on an individual basis and reflects a broker's anticipated future compensation based on past performance.

Brokers who leave the firm before the loan term is over must return part of the payment. That was the case for many Lehman brokers who lost their jobs after the company filed for bankruptcy and Barclays PLC (BARC.L) bought its U.S. brokerage arm. But even brokers who made the move to Barclays, including Britto, have been targeted for bonus repayments. Lehman is going after everyone who owes the firm.

"The bonuses were predicated on meeting certain criteria and milestones, whether or not it was possible based on the virtue of the economy," said Luigi Spadafora, a Stamford, Connecticut-based attorney who represents brokers in bonus cases. Spadafora is not associated with any of the Lehman cases.

A spokeswoman for Lehman said that the terms of the contracts, unique to each broker, are "clear and explicit" in relating to employment termination.

MONEY GOES TO CREDITORS

Any money awarded to Lehman could eventually be added to the pool of money set aside to repay Lehman's creditors. Lehman plans to repay a total $65 billion to creditors, according to the latest disclosure from the firm. The payments are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2012.

"The job of the bankruptcy trustee is to figure out what's equitable and amass the assets of the estate pursuing whatever legal remedies they can," Spadafora said. "The money's got to pump from somewhere."

Most of that $65 billion comes from real estate and asset sales or money received from lawsuits. But brokers are another source of funds, albeit a smaller one, to repay creditors.

The largest sum collected so far has been $2.2 million from former Lehman broker Bryon James Botsford, who was based in Menlo Park, California. Botsford joined Lehman as a registered investment adviser in April 2008 and moved to Barclays Capital after the acquisition in September 2008. He now works as a private banker for Citigroup Inc's (C.N) private bank in Palo, Alto, California after leaving Barclays in May 2010.

When one firm acquires another firm, the new firm often offers those who stay a retention bonus. But it's typically a smaller sum than the amount paid in a recruiting package because it subtracts the amount still owed in the initial bonus, said Danny Sarch, an executive recruiter with Leitner Sarch Consultants in White Plains, New York.

But Sarch said the Lehman brokers' situation is "unprecedented." Lehman wasn't taken over, it simply ceased to exist.

Barclays declined to comment about its agreement with former Lehman brokers.

The ruling in the third case, decided in late June, ordered former Boston-based Lehman broker Pauline Sheedy to pay back $800,000, in addition to $28,915.24 for attorney and filing fees. Sheedy is trying to have the ruling overturned in a Massachusetts federal court. That case is still pending. (Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Richard Satran)