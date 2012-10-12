Lehman Europe plans creditor payout by end November

LONDON Oct 12 The European arm of U.S.
investment bank Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in September
2008, is planning to return cash to unsecured creditors for the
first time by the end of November, administrators said on
Friday.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has been handling the UK part
of the Lehman administration, is yet to announce the exact size
of the payout.
It has already returned 13.5 billion pounds ($21.65
billion)worth of securities and cash to Lehman Brothers Europe
clients who had segregated accounts, PwC said in a progress
report. The administrator is now nearing a payment to unsecured
former clients of the bank, usually at the bottom of the
hierarchy of creditors.