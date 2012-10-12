UPDATE 1-Lehman Europe plans creditor payout by end November

By Sarah White and Luke Jeffs
LONDON Oct 12 The European arm of Lehman
Brothers is planning a November payout to unsecured creditors,
its first since the U.S. investment bank's collapse four years
ago, after attempts to return cash were slowed by legal disputes
and snowballing claims.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has been handling the UK part
of the Lehman administration, is yet to announce the exact size
of the payment.
So far, it has agreed 3.9 billion pounds ($6.3 billion)
worth of claims with unsecured creditors - clients which usually
rank at the bottom of the creditor hierarchy.
But many more requests than those have been filed, and PwC
estimates that total unsecured claims could end up being as high
as 54.6 billion pounds.
Payouts have been delayed as PwC has to verify all claims
before both parties can then agree on what it hands out.
"There have been huge obstacles preventing us from making a
first distribution from the general estate to unsecured
creditors," said Tony Lomas, the lead administrator of Lehman
Europe at PwC.
Clients with funds that were kept in separate accounts and
were easier to process are the only ones to have got some money
back from the European business since Lehman's collapse in the
biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history.
They have so far received 13.5 billion pounds worth of
securities and cash, PwC said.
The administrator added it also planned to make a first
distribution from yet another pool of client money next year,
and that it will be recovering another $8 billion of segregated
securities and cash from another part of Lehman's estate, to be
returned to clients of Lehman Europe.
PwC said it had so far been paid around 563 million pounds
for its work on the administration.