UK court rules Lehman Bros clients can claim cash

* US $2 billion will be divided among clients
* Lehman Brothers International mixed client cash with its
own
* Ruling could complicate business for investment banks
By Naomi O'Leary
LONDON, Feb 29 The British supreme court
ruled cash earmarked as belonging to clients when Lehman
Brothers International collapsed should be divided up among all
its clients, including those whose cash the investment bank had
mixed with its own.
By law, firms must keep money they trade on clients' behalf
separately to their own, keeping it safe from creditors seeking
to recuperate losses in the event of a bankruptcy.
The ruling said that Lehman Brothers International failed to
do this "on a truly spectacular scale".
The firm kept $2.16 billion of client money separately, but
mixed far greater sums of others with its own, causing vast
confusion when subprime mortgage losses caused it to collapse in
2008, marking the height of the financial crisis.
The ruling may affect clients of U.S. futures trader MF
Global UK, who are struggling to recover their cash following
the firm's collapse last year.
Lehman "routinely" failed to treat options and derivatives
transactions as client money, the ruling said.
The biggest group of clients claiming money were the firm's
own affiliates, who are trying to recover more than $3 billion.
Legal firm Allen and Overy said the ruling that investment
banks hold client money 'on trust' from the moment they receive
the money -- and not from the close of day which so far had been
the case -- could create a headache for the banks.
It would also mean further delays for creditors.
"The decision will come as a blow to creditors of LBIE who
have been waiting for over 3 years to get their money back,"
said Jennifer Marshall, a partner at Allen and Overy.
"It seems inevitable that there will be more litigation,
regarding what money should be added to the pot and who is
entitled to it, which could delay distributions for some time,"
she added.