Lehman creditors' recovery may soon reach $7.8 billion

NEW YORK, July 13 The trustee liquidating Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc's brokerage unit on Monday asked a federal
bankruptcy judge for permission to distribute another $1.89
billion to unsecured creditors, boosting their total recovery to
$7.78 billion.
James Giddens, the trustee, said the creditors will have
recouped 35 cents on the dollar, up from 27 cents so far, if the
proposed third payout wins approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Shelley Chapman at an August 4 hearing in Manhattan.
"This result, in the largest broker-dealer insolvency in
history, could not have been anticipated in the dark days of the
financial crisis when this liquidation began," Giddens said in a
court filing.
Lehman had been Wall Street's fourth-largest investment bank
before seeking Chapter 11 protection on Sept. 15, 2008.
Roughly 111,000 former customers of the brokerage have
already been paid more than $106 billion, and senior creditors
have also been paid in full.
Giddens said the latest payout includes $1.18 billion that
he had held in reserve.
He said this included $583 million for disputes over
Barclays Plc's hurried purchase of much of the
brokerage unit a few days after the bankruptcy filing. Those
disputes were settled on June 5.
The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-01420.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)