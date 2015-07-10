Lehman's Fuld defeats employee lawsuit over retirement losses

| NEW YORK, July 10
NEW YORK, July 10 A federal judge on Friday
dismissed a lawsuit by former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
employees seeking to hold onetime Chief Executive Richard Fuld
liable for their retirement plan losses as the Wall Street bank
plunged into its 2008 bankruptcy.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected
claims that Fuld breached an obligation to share what he knew
about Lehman's fast-deteriorating finances with officials who
oversaw the plan, where Lehman stock was an investment option.
The judge also rejected claims that those officials breached
their fiduciary duty to employees by letting them invest in
Lehman stock, resulting in millions of dollars of losses.
Investors said the officials ignored mounting public concern
about Lehman's health, failed to explore whether hidden risks
made the stock unsafe, and did not consider whether "special"
circumstances, including a regulatory ban on short sales of
large bank stocks, made the share price unreliable.
"The true objects of plaintiffs' ire may well be the Lehman
executives whom plaintiffs allege made material misstatements
regarding the financial health of the company to the detriment
of participants in the securities markets," Kaplan wrote.
Nonetheless, he said the federal Employee Retirement Income
Security Act "is not the statutory mechanism to pursue such
claims."
ERISA lawsuits over the inclusion of company stock in
retirement plans are common after stock prices suffer large or
surprise declines.
Kaplan previously dismissed two versions of the lawsuit, but
revisited it after the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2014 lessened
the defenses available to banks in similar cases, in a lawsuit
involving Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bancorp.
Lawyers for the Lehman employees did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. Fuld's lawyer Todd Fishman did not
immediately respond to similar requests.
Jonathan Youngwood, a partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
representing the plan officials, said: "We're very pleased. I
hope for my clients' sake that it is over."
Lehman filed for Chapter 11 protection on Sept. 15, 2008,
helping precipitate that year's global financial crisis. Its
bankruptcy remains the largest in U.S. history.
In a May 28 speech, Fuld broke years of public silence over
Lehman's collapse, maintaining that "Lehman Brothers in 2008 was
not a bankrupt company."
The case is In re Lehman ERISA Litigation, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-05598.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)