Ex-Lehman trader loses bid for $83 mln 'windfall' bonus -judge

| NEW YORK, July 6
NEW YORK, July 6 A federal judge on Wednesday
said a former star Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc trader was not
entitled to an $83 million bonus he claimed he was owed
following the investment bank's 2008 collapse, on top of a
similar sum that Barclays Plc already paid him.
U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan also said
the former trader Jonathan Hoffman did not deserve $7.7 million
that a federal bankruptcy judge had said he could recoup from
the estate of Lehman's brokerage unit, Lehman Brothers Inc,
based on an unpaid installment from his 2007 bonus.
Hoffman's quest for additional pay is one of the largest
lawsuits left in the wind-down of Lehman, whose Sept. 15, 2008
bankruptcy remains the biggest in U.S. history and helped
trigger a global financial crisis.
Schofield said Hoffman, a former managing director, had been
"extremely successful" trading interest rate products,
generating billions of dollars of profit since joining Lehman in
1994.
But she said it "strains credulity" for Hoffman to argue
that Barclays, the British bank that bought much of Lehman's
North American banking business, paid him $83 million as a
signing bonus or motivational tool, and that the sum only
coincidentally matched what Lehman owed.
"He negotiated for and received everything he was owed, and
now seeks to collect an $83 million windfall," Schofield wrote.
"His claim is barred in its entirety."
Lawyers for Hoffman did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
A spokesman for James Giddens, a court-appointed trustee
liquidating the Lehman brokerage estate, said the decision
ensures that there will be no "double recoveries," an outcome
that is fair to customers and creditors.
Hoffman had sought a payment equal to roughly one-seventh of
the $540 million of profit he claimed to generate for Lehman in
its 2008 fiscal year, prior to the firm's failure.
The judge said that payment obligation, however, had moved
to Barclays.
Schofield's denial of the $7.7 million payment reversed part
of an Oct. 2015 ruling in which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley
Chapman in Manhattan also rejected an $83 million payout.
The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-08903.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)