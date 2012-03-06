UPDATE 5-Lehman emerges from 3-1/2 year bankruptcy

* Lehman to pay creditors starting April 17
* Still operating out of Manhattan office
* Liquidation continues, but with more freedom
By Caroline Humer
March 6 One-time financial powerhouse
Lehman Brothers emerged from bankruptcy on Tuesday and is now a
liquidating company whose main business in the coming years will
be paying back its creditors and investors.
Lehman, whose September 2008 collapse is often regarded
as the height of the financial crisis, will start distributing
what it expects to be a total of about $65 billion to creditors
on April 17, it said in a statement.
That first group of payments to creditors, many of whom lost
money in its collapse 3-1/2 years ago, will be at least $10
billion, Lehman has said previously.
The move is a legal milestone, but does not indicate the
immediate end of Lehman Brothers. The company will continue
to operate, in the same midtown Manhattan headquarters it was in
before bankruptcy, albeit on fewer floors, as it sells off its
remaining assets before finally closing up shop.
"What our people were doing yesterday and what they are
doing today has not changed," said Steven Cohn, an employee of
restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal who has worked as Lehman's
treasurer since the bankruptcy began.
Now, however, the company has freedom to operate more like
any other company outside of bankruptcy, he said. For instance,
now that it is out of bankruptcy, Lehman no longer needs to ask
court permission for every asset sale.
At the peak of its bankrupt operations, about 735 people
were working at Lehman, compared with about 433 in January of
this year. That's down from the 25,000 people Lehman Brothers
employed before bankruptcy when Chief Executive Richard
Fuld still ran the show . A new board will oversee the
post-bankrupt company, Lehman said.
Lehman's bankruptcy exit comes amid economic
uncertainty, as signs of a U.S. economic rebound, with lower
unemployment, are tempered by a massive Greek debt restructuring
and gloomy outlook for many European economies.
Still, it is far from the economic crisis that had engulfed
the world's economies in 2008 when Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
filed its record $639 billion bankruptcy, 1,268
days ago. Its businesses around the world collapsed, and
investors from the smallest towns to the largest pension funds
lost money.
Lehman's fall rocked the foundations of global financial
markets and contributed to the unfolding of the Great Recession.
PAYING BACK CREDITORS
Some of Lehman's most public bankruptcy negotiations focused
on its reorganization plan, as it worked to get investor groups,
including Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and hedge fund investors such as Paulson & Co, to agree on how
much it would pay back each class of creditor.
In the end, they agreed that creditors, depending on
their type of debt, will receive from about 21 cents to 28 cents
on the dollar. Creditors had asserted more than $300
billion in claims.
"It was an extremely difficult and enormously
time-consuming case," Harvey Miller, Lehman's lead attorney,
told Reuters. "I had to increase my high blood pressure
pills."
Bankruptcy Judge James Peck approved the creditor payback
plan in December and Lehman has since been settling claims
and selling assets. The company, which has about $35
billion in cash, is due to make a second payment to creditors
in September and then will continue to make periodic
distributions in the future as it sells off its remaining
estimated $30 billion worth of assets.
Among the most notable of those holdings is the Archstone
apartment real estate company.
CLAIMS, LAWSUITS REMAIN
While daily bankruptcy supervision is beh ind
Lehman, the court process will continue for years due to various
claims and lawsuits, adding to the more than 26,000 entries
already on its court docket. The costs will continue to mount as
well, although at a slower pace. As of January, it had
spent more than $1.58 billion on professional fees, including
lawyers and advisers.
Lehman still has several lawsuits related to the bankruptcy
that are expected to go to trial, including with JPMorgan Chase
and Nomura Holdings.
In addition, a separate proceeding continues for brokerage
customers where the U.S. government is gathering funds to pay
them back.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.