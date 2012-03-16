UPDATE 1-Lehman gets $850 mln from sale of Neuberger stake

March 16 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
received $850 million from the sale of its equity in
investment management business Neuberger Berman and said the
funds will be available for distribution to unsecured creditors.
Lehman said when completed the sale will fetch it around
$1.5 billion and combined with previous proceeds from the sale
of its stake it has till date received over $1 billion.
In addition to boosting Lehman's creditor paybacks, the sale
paves the way for the elite wealth manager to become fully
employee owned and independent.
"This transaction provides an immediate and significant
recovery to Lehman's creditors, and we expect to provide
additional value to creditors as Neuberger Berman moves toward
100 percent employee ownership over the next few years," said
William Fox, chief financial officer of Lehman and director of
Neuberger Berman.
Neuberger was a pioneering mutual fund manager and one of
the country's leading investment firms when it listed on the New
York Stock Exchange in 1999. Lehman acquired it in 2003 for $2.6
billion, and the company thrived as part of the fast growing
investment bank and securities firm.
Earlier this month, one-time financial powerhouse Lehman
emerged from bankruptcy after three and a half years and is now
a liquidating company whose main business in the coming years
will be to pay back its creditors and investors.
On April 17, Lehman will start distributing what it expects
to be a total of about $65 billion to creditors.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.