UPDATE 1-Lehman Europe creditors in line for 2012 payout

LONDON Oct 13 Creditors of the European arm of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, which collapsed in September 2008, could receive their first payout in 2012, its administrator said.

Close to 12.6 billion pounds ($19.8 billion) has been raised from assets owned by the former Lehman Brothers European operations, or Lehman Brothers International Europe (LBIE), accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Thursday .

"We remain hopeful of making a first, interim distribution to creditors at some stage during 2012," said Tony Lomas, a partner at PwC, administrators of the European unit since Lehman collapsed in 2008 in the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history.

In the last six months alone, PwC has raised some 1.8 billion pounds in cash from the unit's assets.

PwC said the potential range of cash recovered, after costs, was between 7.5 and 12.5 billion pounds.

Claims from unsecured creditors alone, however, could stand at between 16.2 billion and 52.5 billion pounds.

With many claims still to be processed it is difficult to estimate the total claims that will be paid out, as not all claims will necessarily be accepted.

Many claimants have not yet provided the proof of debt they must submit to be considered eligible creditors.

Costs of the administration include what PwC itself is paid. Since Lehman's collapse, it has clocked up a 403 million pound bill.

PwC has also been working to settle claims not just by LBIE's own creditors but for clients that had assets parked with the bank. It has released 13 billion pounds of these to date.

Citigroup also struck a deal this year with the failed European arm of Lehman to release over $2.5 billion worth of assets held in its custody business to add to what can eventually be returned to creditors and clients.

LBIE still has reams of court cases pending, including ones that will reach Britain's Supreme Court, which will continue to be a drag on how quickly it can pay out creditors and on how much money they get. ($1 = 0.634 pound) (Reporting by Myles Neligan and Sarah White; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Helen Massy-Beresford)