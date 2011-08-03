Lehman European arm vexed over claim treatment

* $8.9 bln claim pooled with other unsecured claims
* Says should be higher-priority customer claim
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 3
European brokerage arm has asked a court to classify its $8.9
billion claim against the failed investment bank as a customer
claim, a higher-priority category that could afford it full
recovery.
In bankruptcy court papers, Lehman Brothers Inc Europe
objected to the refusal by James Giddens, the trustee
liquidating Lehman's U.S. brokerage, to give the claim customer
status.
Giddens told LBIE in May that, as a Lehman affiliate, it
could not be treated as a customer, and would be combined with
other general unsecured creditors such as bondholder groups
that are likely to see only partial repayment on claims.
Customer claims in bankruptcies, conversely, are usually
paid in full.
LBIE challenged Giddens' interpretation of bankruptcy law,
saying its status as an affiliate does not inherently bar it
from asserting valid customer claims.
The claim, if allowed, could eat up a significant portion
of the U.S. brokerage's resources for paying back its
creditors.
According to Giddens' April report, Lehman Brothers Inc,
the U.S. brokerage, has only about $23 billion in assets. It
has already allowed $10 billion in claims against it and is
facing billions more in asserted claims from other parties.
LBIE's claim will likely be reduced somewhat by offsetting
claims against it by Lehman Brothers Inc, but the amounts
remain unclear, according to court documents.
"We are reviewing LBIE's objection and intend to respond
formally on Sept. 30, in accordance with the proposed
litigation schedule," Giddens' office told Reuters on Wednesday
in an emailed statement.
Attorneys for LBIE declined to comment Wednesday.
LBIE filed its court request on Monday.
The claims relate to securities traded by LBIE and held on
its behalf by Lehman Brothers Inc, according to court papers.
Lehman's estate transferred much of its customer accounts to
Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and other firms when it filed for
bankruptcy, but LBIE's accounts remained with the estate,
according to the filing.
Lehman is scheduled on Aug. 30 to seek the court's
permission to hold a creditor vote on a plan to exit bankruptcy
that would provide creditors an average of only 20 percent
recovery on claims. If creditors approve, it could exit
bankruptcy late this year or early 2012 and begin paying
creditors soon after.
Lehman declared the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history in
September 2008, listing $639 billion in assets -- six times
more than any other bankrupt U.S. firm. The filing is
considered to be a key catalyst to the financial crisis.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
