Lehman settles claim over Canary Wharf lease

NEW YORK Aug 23 Bankrupt financial institution
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK settled a claim with
Canary Wharf Group related to a 30-year lease at 25 Bank Street
in the Canary Wharf area of London, court documents show.
Lehman vacated the 30-story tower -- located on the same
street as other global financial institutions such as Morgan
Stanley -- after filing for bankruptcy in September 2008.
Canary Wharf sold the building to JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N) in December 2010 and the firm plans to put its European
headquarters there starting in 2012.
Canary Wharf filed several claims in September 2009
anticipating loss of lease revenue and other costs related to
the management agreement for the site and surrounding common
areas.
Lehman and Canary Wharf agreed to $780 million in claims
rather than the $4.48 billion Canary Wharf initially claimed,
according to the court documents, filed on Monday. Lehman
agreed to put aside funds to pay the claims. It is expected to
pay back a percentage based on various formulas for different
creditors.
Lehman expects to have a total of $65 billion to pay back
investors, customers and trading partners that lost money when
it filed for bankruptcy with $639 billion in assets.
Canary Wharf has also agreed to support Lehman's plan for
exiting bankruptcy, the court documents said.
A Canary Wharf spokesman declined to comment on the
settlement.
