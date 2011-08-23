Lehman defends $65 billion payout plan

* Calls plan "array of compromises"
* Will alter language to resolve U.S. Trustee objections
* Still faces some creditor objections; hearing Aug. 30
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 23 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK defended on Tuesday a proposed plan to end the
largest bankruptcy in U.S. history, but said it will alter
certain language to resolve objections from the U.S. Trustee.
Lehman filed court papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan asking Judge James Peck to approve the outline for
its $65 billion payback plan in the face of 18 objections from
various parties, including one from the office of U.S. Trustee
Tracy Hope Davis.
If Peck green-lights the outline at a hearing scheduled for
Tuesday, it will be sent to creditors for a vote. Lehman, which
has negotiated nonstop with creditor groups in an attempt to
gain widespread support for its plan, hopes to end its
bankruptcy and begin paying back creditors by early 2012.
The trustee argued in an Aug. 11 objection that the outline
was too vague on certain issues, including the post-bankruptcy
role of the committee installed to oversee fee requests from
professionals in the case.
Lehman said it will add language explaining that the
committee will continue to exist post-bankruptcy and will be
disbanded after professionals submit their final fee
applications.
The company also agreed to add a paragraph specifying the
future fate of LAMCO, its asset management entity, after the
trustee requested more information.
Chief Executive Bryan Marsal told Reuters last week Lehman
was shelving plans to try to turn LAMCO into a long-term
business in the face of opposition from creditors.
Objections from the U.S. Trustee, a Justice Department
agency that oversees bankruptcy cases, can be influential
because that office, unlike creditors, ensures compliance with
bankruptcy laws and does not have a stake in the outcome.
Lehman was more steadfast about objections from other
creditors, such as Bundesverland deutscher Banken eV and Mason
Capital Management, which said the plan was too vague about how
Lehman would treat creditors of non-bankrupt foreign
affiliates. Lehman said those objections should be put off
until the plan confirmation stage of the bankruptcy.
Wilmington Trust Co, trustee for between $49 billion and
$73 billion in claims, withdrew its objection that Lehman did
not give enough information on how structured securities claims
would be treated.
WIDESPREAD SUPPORT
Lehman characterized its plan as an "array of compromises,"
praising "Herculean" negotiation efforts that yielded support
from the key members of its "vast and diverse" creditor pool.
Included among the supporters are two groups that hold
nearly one-third of the roughly $320 billion in overall claims
against Lehman. Those groups -- a bondholders led by hedge fund
Paulson & Co, and derivatives creditors, including Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) -- proposed
their own plans before accepting Lehman's compromise.
Asian affiliates holding about $20 billion in claims have
also pledged support.
Lehman's plan would pay creditors an average 20 cents on
the dollar. Some groups would receive more, including
derivatives creditors who would get nearly 28 cents on the
dollar.
If Peck approves the plan outline, creditors would vote on
it on Nov. 4 and it could win court approval as early as
December.
Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639
billion in assets. The filing was six times larger than any
previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key
catalyst to the financial crisis.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)