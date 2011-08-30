UPDATE 3-Lehman payout plan OK'd for creditor vote

* Creditors to vote on $65 bln plan Nov. 4
* Confirmation hearing tentatively set for December
* Payouts cannot occur until bankruptcy ends
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 30 Creditors of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK will be allowed to vote on the failed
bank's $65 billion payback plan, clearing a major hurdle in the
path to ending the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck in Manhattan said he would
enter an order approving the outline of Lehman's plan and send
it to creditors for a Nov. 4 vote, overruling a handful of
objections from corporate creditors.
The disclosures in the plan outline are "abundant and
adequate as to the issues in this too-big-to-fail enterprise,"
Peck told a packed courtroom.
Lehman faced a relatively small list of objections after
negotiating support from several powerful critics -- including
distressed investors and former trading partners -- prior to
the hearing.
The Wall Street firm, crippled by bad mortgage bets, filed
for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008, with $639 billion in assets,
and its collapse was a catalyst of the financial crisis.
Barclays Plc (BARC.L) took over a large part of its investment
banking business in a rushed deal following the bankruptcy.
Lehman has been unloading assets and unwinding operations
while in bankruptcy, a case that has provided work for an army
of lawyers, advisers and accountants. Only after the company
formally emerges from bankruptcy can it begin to pay back
creditors.
In court on Tuesday, Lehman attorney Harvey Miller invoked
Winston Churchill, telling the judge he hoped that the hearing
would represent the "beginning of the end" of Lehman's
three-year Chapter 11 odyssey, rather than the "end of the
beginning."
Among supporters of Lehman's payback plan were two creditor
groups that hold a combined $100 billion in claims, more than
one-fourth of the roughly $360 billion in claims against
Lehman.
Those groups include bondholders led by hedge fund Paulson
& Co, and derivatives creditors such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc
(GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Asian affiliates holding
about $20 billion in claims have also pledged support.
Peck overruled objections from investment fund Mason
Capital Management LLC, Centerbridge Credit Advisors LLC and
others, praising a "compelling" compromise on payout terms
supported by the vast majority of Lehman's 110,000 creditors.
ORDERLY HEARING
The swiftness of the hearing surprised even Peck, who had
budgeted two days for the matter and told those gathered in his
courtroom on Tuesday to prepare for a "long day."
But Tuesday's brisk pace may not foreshadow a simple exit
from bankruptcy.
If creditors accept Lehman's plan, the matter would go back
to Peck for a final approval hearing that could take between
two and three weeks due to the complexities of certain
objections the company is likely to face at the confirmation
stage, Miller said.
The parties tentatively scheduled that hearing to begin on
Dec. 6.
Some of those objections may come from international
affiliates, said Stephen Lubben, a bankruptcy law professor at
Seton Hall Law School.
"There is still the international component to this case,
and it's getting to the point where everyone may have to face
up to that component, which I think they've been avoiding,"
Lubben said.
In general, he added, the process of managing objections
will be difficult in a case as complex as Lehman's. The company
will tweak its plan to the extent that it can resolve
objections, he said.
"But if you tweak it too much, you have to resolicit and
creditors have to vote again, so there's a trade-off," he
said.
Even after creditors and the court approve a plan, Lehman
must meet certain financing and other conditions, a process
that could take additional days, weeks or months, a company
spokeswoman said last week. Lehman has said it hopes to begin
creditor payouts in the first quarter of 2012.
Lehman had hoped to continue post-bankruptcy through its
Legacy Asset Management Co, an asset management company created
to manage its real estate and other assets, but shelved the
idea earlier this month after creditors opposed it.
Since the Chapter 11 filing, Lehman's pre-bankruptcy
accounting practices have been under particular scrutiny,
especially its use of the so-called Repo 105 method in which a
company moves assets on and off its balance sheet. The company
and its former executives, including ex-Chief Executive Richard
Fuld, face investor lawsuits over their conduct ahead of the
firm's collapse.
The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.
