Goldman unit sued for canceling Lehman sale deal

* Goldman unit reneged on real estate purchase - filing
* Lehman unit seeks $100 mln damages, enforcement of sale
* Lehman unit is not part of Lehman's bankruptcy
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Oct 6 A unit of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK sued an affiliate of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N), saying it used pretextual excuses to avoid
closing on a real estate purchase worth at least $385 million.
Lehman's Rosslyn LB Syndication Partner LLC unit, which is
not part of Lehman's ongoing bankruptcy, filed a lawsuit on
Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan seeking to force
Goldman's Usreo/Rosslyn Investors LLC to close on the deal.
Lehman is also seeking to keep Goldman's $100 million
deposit as damages.
The complaint does not reveal the purchase price, but
earlier court documents show that Lehman's proceeds from the
deal would amount to "not less than $385 million." Lehman has
said in court papers that the 10-property office portfolio is
valued at nearly $1.26 billion.
According to the lawsuit, Goldman backed out of the deal
on Tuesday, two days before the agreed-upon closing date.
Goldman said Lehman had failed to disclose certain leasing
agreements, and that some tenant documents were inconsistent
with terms of the deal, according to the complaint.
Lehman rejected those grounds as "pretextual," saying
Goldman was looking for an excuse to "avoid its contractual
obligations."
The purchase agreement gave Lehman 15 days to correct any
shortcomings in disclosures, and Goldman breached the deal by
failing to provide that window, Lehman alleged.
The Rosslyn, Virginia property is part of Lehman's real
estate portfolio, which it is in the process of offloading to
pay back its creditors.
Real estate sales are expected to bring in $13.2 billion by
the end of 2014, according to other Lehman court filings.
Lehman has already made $3 billion from real estate sales
since filing its $639 billion bankruptcy in 2008, according to
court papers.
Lehman holds a 78.5 percent partnership stake in the 3
million-square-foot Rosslyn portfolio, whose corporate tenants
include Northrup Grumman, Boeing (BA.N) and Raytheon (RTN.N),
according to the filing.
A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment on Thursday.
The case is Rosslyn LB Syndication Partner LLC v.
Usreo/Rosslyn Investors LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-2764.
The Lehman bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc, in the same court, No. 08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)