UPDATE 1-Lehman sells former office building for $191 mln

* Witkoff Group wins auction for NYC building

* 16-story structure was part of International Toy Center

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Sept 27 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK has finalized the $191 million sale of a former New York City office building to the Witkoff Group.

The 16-story, 305,000-square-foot building at 1107 Broadway was part of the International Toy Center, whose main building at 200 Fifth Avenue was previously sold by Lehman for $726 million.

Lehman, which announced the deal in a statement on Tuesday, was forced to foreclose on 1107 Broadway and auction the building to the highest bidder after a developer could not repay nearly $230 million in loans.

A call to the Witkoff Group was not returned Tuesday evening.

Jeff Fitts, who heads Lehman's real estate group, said the deal follows a strategy to sell real estate assets at their most valuable.

"It was clear to us that many of Lehman's real estate assets had intrinsic value that would not be realized if they were sold in a fire sale in the depths of a recession," Fitts said in the statement.

Lehman, which filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history in 2008, is in the process of trying to realize as much value as possible from its assets so it can pay back creditors that have asserted well over $300 billion in claims.

Lehman's payout plan, under which creditors would recover about $65 billion, is set for creditor vote in November. If supported by creditors and approved by the bankruptcy court, Lehman could emerge from bankruptcy in early 2012.

The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.

(Reporting by Nick Brown, editing by Bernard Orr)