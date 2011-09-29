BOA, Merrill pledge support for Lehman exit plan

* Agree to reduce claims against Lehman by combined $7 bln
* Agree to support Lehman's $65 bln creditor payback plan
* Latest in string of key settlements with creditors
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 28 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
LEHMQ.PK unveiled the latest in a string of settlements with
major financial creditors, reaching deals with Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N) and Merrill Lynch that will reduce the banks'
claims against Lehman by a combined $7.5 billion.
As part of the settlement, the banks have pledged support
for Lehman's $65 billion bankruptcy exit plan, according to
court papers filed late on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court
in Manhattan.
Bank of America will reduce its derivatives claims against
Lehman entities by $4.5 billion, Lehman said. Merrill Lynch, a
Bank of America subsidiary since 2008, will lower its claims by
an additional $3 billion, court papers show.
Bank of America will also withdraw an appeal of a
bankruptcy court's ruling rejecting its $500 million setoff
claim against Lehman, and will return about 71 percent of that
total -- $356 million -- to the Lehman estate, according to the
filing.
The deal still requires bankruptcy court approval, and is
set for hearing on Oct. 19.
A Lehman spokeswoman did not provide an immediate comment
Wednesday night.
Bank of America lauded the "reasonable resolution," saying
in a statement that there are "compelling reasons" the deal
should be approved by the court.
The settlement is part of a larger effort by Lehman to
resolve complex claims from big banks that were counterparties
in various derivatives transactions totaling more than $20
billion.
Lehman in May unveiled a framework for settling those
disputes, and so far, eight of 13 banks have agreed to abide by
the framework and pledge support for Lehman's plan, court
papers show.
PATH TOWARD CONSENSUS
If approved, the pledge of support from Bank of America and
Merrill would extend even further the list of creditors that
have agreed to get behind Lehman's $65 billion creditor payback
plan.
Touted by Lehman as a compromise that would pay creditors
about 20 cents on the dollar, the plan was unveiled in June
after earlier proposals met with harsh opposition from
creditors.
Two creditor groups holding a combined $100 billion in
claims went as far as to propose competing plans in efforts to
wrest control of the bankruptcy away from Lehman.
But those groups -- bondholders led by hedge fund Paulson &
Co, and derivatives creditors which include Goldman Sachs Group
Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) -- have each since jumped
on board with Lehman's latest proposal.
Asian affiliates holding about $20 billion in claims have
also pledged support, and Lehman announced earlier in September
it was close to a similar deal with its European affiliate,
Lehman Brothers Inc Europe.
Creditors are set to vote on Lehman's plan Nov. 4. If
approved, it would go before a bankruptcy court for
confirmation in December. Lehman could conceivably end its
bankruptcy in early 2012.
The company filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history in
September of 2008, listing $639 billion in assets.
CUSTOMER CLAIMS
Separately on Wednesday, Lehman filed court papers calling
for its claims against its brokerage, Lehman Brothers Inc, to
be reclassified as customer claims.
Lehman said James Giddens, the trustee liquidating the
brokerage, wrongly denied the claims customer status, a
higher-priority creditor status more likely to receive full
recovery.
Lehman said the parties are continuing to work to resolve
the dispute consensually.
The court filing did not reveal the amount of the claims,
and an attorney for Lehman declined to comment. However,
Giddens said in an August report that the brokerage has denied
$11.4 billion in customer claims from Lehman.
The trustee is locked in a similar dispute with Lehman
Brothers Inc Europe, which has asserted that $8.9 billion in
claims were wrongly denied customer status. The disputes are
significant because giving such large claims customer status
could hamper the trustee's ability to pay back billions of
dollars in claims from other customers.
The bankruptcy case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
08-13555.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Richard Chang)