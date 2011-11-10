RPT-UPDATE 1-Lehman to sell Neuberger Berman stake over time

* Asks bankruptcy court to approve plan

* Agreement could fetch $1.5 bln for Lehman creditors

* The plan removes questions about Lehman's exit- Walker (Adds comment from Neuberger CEO interview)

By Nick Brown and Joe Giannone

NEW YORK, Nov 9 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK will sell its equity in investment management business Neuberger Berman, a move it says will fetch as much as $1.5 billion for its creditors.

In addition to boosting creditor paybacks, the latest agreement paves the way for the elite wealth manager to become fully employee-owned and independent.

Under a deal unveiled on Wednesday in a court filing, Lehman said it plans to redeem its preferred shares at par, then sell its 49 percent stake in Neuberger's common equity over several years.

The preferred shares would bring in about $845 million immediately, with more value trickling in from common shares over the next five to seven years, according to the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The plan is set for an approval hearing on Nov. 30 before Judge James Peck.

"Having an effective path forward to independence is a big deal for us; we're very pleased," said Neuberger Berman Chief Executive George Walker in an interview.

Under the terms of the agreement, Neuberger's management and employees initially can purchase 40 percent of Lehman's stake -- roughly 20 percent of the firm's total equity -- a deal likely to be completed in the first quarter. That will boost the employee stake closer to 71 percent.

Over each of the next five years, Neuberger can then buy 25 percent of what ever shares it does not own. Valuation for the shares at each sale will be determined by outside firms hired by Neuberger and the Lehman estate.

"This basically gives the estate the chance to dollar-cost average the price they receive for their stake," Walker said, removing the risk of a single-date sale.

Buying back the firm over time also lets Neuberger purchase each installment with cash generated by the business and funds contributed by employees. The only purchase requiring outside financing will be the initial pay down of preferreds, he said.

Neuberger in a statement also noted the deal would reduce its cost of capital.

"We are employee-controlled today and whether it's a 52 percent stake or 97 percent, it's not going to change how we operate the firm," said Walker, a former Goldman Sachs and Lehman executive who is also cousins with former President George W. Bush.

"Mostly this is an affirmation of the path that we've been on and resolves some of the lingering questions of how the Lehman estate would exit its position," he said.

William Fox, part of the Lehman restructuring team at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal, said Lehman has been working "diligently" to monetize its stake in a way that would allow Neuberger to become employee-owned.

"The strategy we have followed would provide an optimal result for all constituents," said Fox, who sits on Neuberger's board of directors.

VICTIM OF THE CREDIT CRISIS

Neuberger was a pioneering mutual fund manager and one of the country's leading investment firms when it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1999. Lehman acquired it in 2003 for $2.6 billion, and the firm thrived as part of the fast growing investment bank and securities firm.

But the happy marriage fell apart in 2008 when Lehman's exposure to real estate and mortgages, and its piles of debt, succumbed to the credit crisis. The bank filed the biggest bankruptcy in U.S. history, listing $639 billion in assets.

Neuberger was among Lehman's most valuable and liquid assets, and creditors initially tried to sell it to private investors. But Neuberger's leaders wanted to control their company and prevailed in court with a deal to buy 51 percent of the firm for about $922 million.

Lehman was left with 93 percent of Neuberger's preferred equity, which Neuberger said was worth $813 million, and about 49 percent of its common stock.

Neuberger has grown to $183 billion in assets under management at the end of September from $158 billion in may 2009.

The monetization will benefit creditors who have asserted at least $320 billion in claims. Lehman's most recent bankruptcy exit plan, slated for a confirmation hearing before Judge Peck on Dec. 6, would repay about $65 billion of those claims.

The bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555. (Additional reporting by Joseph Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)