UPDATE 2-Lehman secures plan support from Asian affiliates

* Lehman settles claims with Lehman Hong Kong liquidators

* Agreement resolves more than $20 bln intercompany claims

* Lehman Hong Kong agrees to support bankruptcy exit plan (Background, details of bankruptcy exit plan)

By Nick Brown and Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, Aug 3 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK has reached agreements with its Asian affiliates guaranteeing their support of its proposed plan to exit bankruptcy.

The deal, which resolves more than $20 billion in intercompany claims, is the latest step in Lehman's ongoing campaign to win support from key creditors on a plan to pay back about $65 billion in creditor claims and end its three-year stint in bankruptcy.

The Asian entities are among Lehman's largest international affiliates and represent an important faction of creditors whose support would be key in getting Lehman's exit plan approved. They now join creditor groups representing over $100 billion in claims in support of Lehman's exit plan.

The affiliates had asserted over $20 billion in claims against Lehman, which has been insolvent since declaring the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history in September 2008.

The agreement is subject to approval in the U.S. Chapter 11 and Hong Kong proceedings later this year.

Lehman had been mired in a contentious battle with creditors over the terms of a proposed liquidation plan before unveiling an amended proposal in June.

Touting it as a compromise, Lehman began nonstop negotiations in hopes of bringing creditors on board and has gained support from at least 30 creditor groups. The Asian entities are among the largest groups so far to pledge support.

"This agreement is another milestone in the case. As we have consistently stated, we remain focused on negotiating settlements with our international affiliates and to bringing the Estate's plan to a vote and confirmation by year end," Daniel Ehrmann, Lehman Brothers Holdings's head of international operations, said in a statement.

The deal comes about a month after Lehman reached similar support deals with its two biggest creditor groups -- a bondholder group led by hedge fund Paulson & Co and a collection of derivatives creditors, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Those groups hold a combined $100 billion in claims against Lehman, nearly one-third of the roughly $320 billion in valid claims asserted by creditors.

Lehman is slated on Aug. 30 to ask a bankruptcy court for authority to hold an official creditor vote on its plan. If creditors approve, the company could exit bankruptcy late this year or early in 2012 and begin paying back creditors soon after.

The $65 billion figure, while a far cry from paying back creditors in full, represents a $5 billion increase from the $60 billion creditors were slated to receive under earlier versions of the plan.

Under the latest plan, creditors would recover an average of about 20 cents for every dollar in claims, with holders of unsecured debt from Lehman's parent company receiving 21.1 cents on the dollar. Unsecured creditors of Lehman's derivatives unit would receive 27.9 cents on the dollar.

A key change from earlier proposed plans is that additional sums would go to unsecured creditors of Lehman's parent rather than creditors of subsidiaries.

Lehman's plan also envisions having creditor representatives select directors for a reconstituted, nine-member Lehman board to oversee how assets are distributed to creditors.

Lehman's bankruptcy, with $639 billion in assets, was six times larger than any previous U.S. bankruptcy and was considered to be a key catalyst to the financial crisis.

The case is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555. (Reporting by Nick Brown and Soyoung Kim; editing by Gary Hill and Andre Grenon)