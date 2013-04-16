U.S. court OKs Lehman settlements to free up $15 billion for customers

* Resolves Lehman brokerage's disputes with parent, European
arm
* Frees up funds to repay institutional customers of
brokerage
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 16 A U.S. judge on Tuesday
approved a set of settlements among Lehman Brothers entities
that will allow the company's defunct brokerage to pay back
about $15 billion in customer claims.
The intercompany claims had been the final obstacles keeping
James Giddens, the trustee recovering money for the broker's
customers, from making full payouts to brokerage customers.
While individual retail customers were made whole shortly
after Lehman's collapse in 2008, hundreds of affiliate,
institutional and hedge fund customers of the brokerage have
been waiting for their money.
The settlements, reached last year, were greenlighted by
Judge James Peck at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan. This was a "milestone" moment in a "complex"
bankruptcy, Giddens said in a statement.
The deals resolve a pair of disputes, one between Lehman's
brokerage and its parent entity, the other between the brokerage
and the company's European arm. The parent will receive a $2.3
billion customer claim, down from the $19.9 billion it had
originally sought, and a $14 billion lower-priority unsecured
claims against the brokerage.
The European unit will receive a $9 billion customer claim,
down from the $24 billion it initially asserted, and a $4
billion unsecured claim.
The deals free up about $15 billion for Giddens to pay back
to customers. He said he expected payouts to begin as soon as
the court's orders are final. The settlement with Lehman's
European arm still needs approval from a British court, where a
hearing is slated for May 1.
Holders of unsecured claims will be partially repaid from
whatever is left after customer claims are paid out.
Lehman filed the largest-ever U.S. bankruptcy on Sept. 15,
2008, with $639 billion in assets. It is in the midst of
repaying about $65 billion to creditors under a liquidation plan
approved in late 2011.
Its brokerage was liquidated separately under the Securities
Investor Protection Act, or SIPA, which governs the wind-down of
failed securities brokers. Most of its assets were sold to
Barclays PLC.
"In the face of enormous complexity and unique legal
challenges, the SIPA framework to protect customer's property
worked as designed," Giddens said in the statement.
Spokeswomen for the Lehman parent and the European unit had
no immediate comment on the ruling.
In a statement released earlier this week, Lehman's European
unit credited the settlement as a main reason it is forecasting
substantial or full repayment for its unsecured creditors.
"To be able to advise ordinary unsecured creditors that we
now have a reasonable chance of eventually repaying their claims
in full, marks a significant milestone," Tony Lomas, one of the
administrators liquidating the European arm, said in the
statement.
The brokerage liquidation is In re Lehman Brothers Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-1420.
The Lehman bankruptcy is In re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc,
in the same court, No. 08-13555.