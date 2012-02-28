UPDATE 1-Trustee, Lehman Brothers reach agreement

* Claims of $7.9 billion were in dispute as of October

* Agreement follows confirmation of Lehman bankruptcy plan

Feb 28 James Giddens, the trustee handling the liquidation of the brokerage unit of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, said on Tuesday it reached an agreement in principle with Lehman Brothers and certain affiliates to resolve all claims among them.

A spokesman for the trustee and a spokeswoman for Lehman Brothers had no further comment. They declined to comment on the amount these claims might represent.

Lehman filed for bankruptcy in September 2008 with $639 billion in assets. Giddens' job is to see that customers who lost money in their accounts at the company's brokerage get paid back, while Lehman Brothers is seeking money to pay back its creditors.

The company's plan of reorganization has been confirmed by bankruptcy court, which opened the door for it to emerge from bankruptcy. It has not yet done so.

As of the trustee's Oct. 21 interim operating report, 244 claims worth $7.9 billion remained in dispute out of the 630 claims worth $19.9 billion filed by Lehman Brothers and its subsidiaries against the brokerage.

The agreement, about which no further details were provided, is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court.

The case is in Re Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.