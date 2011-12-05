Lehman Brothers close to naming a new board - WSJ

Dec 4 The bankruptcy estate of Lehman
Brothers Holdings is close to naming a new board of
directors to help finish winding down the collapsed financial
firm, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The new board, made up of seven experts in restructuring,
real estate and derivatives who are not tied to Lehman, will
oversee the liquidation of tens of billions of dollars in assets
for the benefit of Lehman creditors, the people told the WSJ.
A Lehman spokeswoman declined to comment to the Journal.
Lehman could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Lehman reported $639 billion of assets when it filed for
protection from creditors on Sept. 15, 2008, in the largest U.S.
bankruptcy. The filing was a major trigger of that year's global
financial crisis. Lehman was once the fourth-largest U.S.
investment bank.