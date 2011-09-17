UPDATE 1-Lehman in deal with Europe affiliate

Sept 16 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc LEHMQ.PK
said in a statement that it reached a tentative agreement with
its largest foreign affiliate Lehman Brothers International
Europe (LBIE), related to claims between the two.
Details of the agreement in principle were not disclosed,
and a Lehman spokeswoman declined to comment.
LBIE is one of the creditors that Lehman had been
negotiating with for approval of its payout plan. Among
supporters of Lehman's payback plan are two creditor groups
that hold a combined $100 billion in claims, more than
one-fourth of the roughly $360 billion in claims against
Lehman.
Late last month, the failed bank's $65 billion payback plan
was cleared by a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for creditors' vote,
clearing a major hurdle in the path to ending the biggest
bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Lehman must still meet certain financing and other
conditions, a process that could take additional days, weeks or
months, a company spokeswoman said last week. Lehman has said
it hopes to begin creditor payouts in the first quarter of
2012.
