US trustee objects to Lehman's hiring of Gleacher for Archstone deal

Dec 12 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's
unsecured creditors and a trustee questioned the
bankrupt broker-dealer's move to hire Gleacher & Co as a
financial adviser for an Archstone deal, as the company already
has an adviser in place for any deal.
Lehman, which already owns 47 percent of Archstone, is
looking to buy another 26.5 percent in the apartment owner,
according to a report.
The U.S. trustee, Tracy Hope Davis, said though Lehman
Brothers wanted to hire Gleacher for its "expertise in
private equity and public offerings," it did not specify why
Lazard, which is being paid $55 million, could not perform the
same task.
Lehman cited the hiring of two financial advisers, Miller
Buckfire and UBS Securities, in the General Growth bankruptcy
case as a precedent in its application.
However, the trustee pointed out that Miller Buckfire was
not licensed to do the work that UBS was retained to do and had
also agreed to a reduction in its fees.
Lazard will receive its fees, without a reduction,
regardless of whether Gleacher is responsible for the Archstone
transaction.
According to Lehman's application, Gleacher has been
actively involved in a potential Archstone transaction since
Feb. 17 without a formal engagement in place.
Lehman's unsecured creditors had originally objected to the
bank hiring Gleacher for an Archstone transaction for the same
reason.
The case is In re: Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-13555.