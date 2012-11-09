Lehman Europe to pay 1.76 bln pounds to creditors

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 9 The European arm of Lehman
Brothers will pay out 1.76 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) to
unsecured creditors later this month, the first time these
clients have had money back from the U.S. bank since it
collapsed in 2008.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, which has been paid 563 million
pounds so far to handle the British part of the Lehman
administration, said on Friday a payment of 25.2 pence in the
pound will be made at the end of the month.
"This has been the result of the collective efforts and
co-operation of Lehman Brothers International Europe's unsecured
creditors, other stakeholders and the team working on the LBIE
administration," said Tony Lomas, partner at PwC.
Lehman's collapse in 2008 was the trigger for a full-blown
financial crisis which caused trillions in losses across the
globe and left governments with huge bills for the resulting
bank bailouts which they are still paying off.
PwC said it has agreed 1,582 claims with unsecured creditors
totalling 7 billion pounds. The auditors are still in the
process of agreeing close to 700 more claims worth 1.3 billion
pounds, but there are also billions in secured claims
outstanding, many of which are the subject of complicated legal
cases.
PwC said payouts have been delayed as it has to verify all
claims before both parties can agree on what it hands out.
The accounting firm also said last month it planned to make
a first distribution from yet another pool of client money next
year, and it will be recovering another $8 billion of segregated
securities and cash from another part of Lehman's estate, to be
returned to clients of Lehman Europe.