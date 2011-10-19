Blackstone snaps up stake in Germany's Leica Camera

FRANKFURT Oct 19 Private equity company
Blackstone has bought a 44 percent stake in Germany's
Leica Camera LCAGk.F, to help the company, maker of the
world's first compact camera, to expand abroad.
"After the successful turnaround and record sales last year,
we are concentrating on further developing the brand and its
products as well as on entering new markets in Asia, Latin
America and the Middle East," Leica Chairman Andreas Kaufmann
said in a statement on Wednesday.
No financial details of the deal were disclosed.
Leica, which launched its first 35 mm camera in 1925, posted
sales of 248.8 million euros ($340 million) in its financial
year through the end of March, up 57.2 percent from the previous
year. It had a net profit of 36.3 million euros and paid its
first dividend since 1997.
Leica, based in Solms, ran into financial trouble in 2005
but managed a turnaround after raising capital and replacing its
chief executive.
Its main shareholder, Austrian investor family Kaufmann's
holding company ACM Projektentwicklung GmbH, is keeping a
majority stake in Leica and has no plans to sell more shares,
Leica said.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)