UPDATE 1-Blackstone snaps up stake in Germany's Leica Camera

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 Private equity company
Blackstone has bought a 44 percent stake in Germany's
Leica Camera LCAGk.F from Austrian billionaire Andreas
Kaufmann to help the maker of the world's first compact camera
finance expansion abroad.
"After the successful turnaround and record sales last year,
we are concentrating on further developing the brand and its
products as well as on entering new markets in Asia, Latin
America and the Middle East," Kaufmann, who is also Leica's
chairman, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Leica, which launched its first 35 mm camera in 1925, ran
into financial trouble in 2005 after failing to keep up with
competitors' development of digital photo technology, but a
partnership with Japan's Panasonic Corp has helped it
catch up.
Blackstone did not say how much it paid, but sources in the
financial industry said the price was above the stake's market
value of 122 million euros ($167 million).
Blackstone financed the purchase, intended as a medium- to
long-term investment, with its own resources due to current
turmoil on credit markets, the new head of the U.S. private
equity company's German business, Axel Herberg, said.
SYSTEM CAMERAS
Leica's strategy will remain unchanged after the stake sale,
Kaufmann said and vowed to keep the majority in Leica via his
family's investment vehicle ACM Projektentwicklung GmbH.
The company is banking on demand for small system cameras
and new retail stores in Asia to help boost annual sales to 500
million euros in the coming five to six years, from almost 250
million in the last fiscal year through end-March.
System cameras, which have interchangeable lenses but are
not as bulky as traditional digital single-lens reflex cameras,
accounted for almost half of annual sales last year, helping
Leica post a profit and pay its first dividend since 1997.
Leica sees the system camera segment growing further while
the saturated market for compact digital cameras stagnates.
"We do not feel any uncertainty," Leica Chief Executive
Alfred Schopf said in a telephone conference on Wednesday.
The stake purchase is Blackstone's third deal in Germany
since Herberg assumed his post last year, after buying outdoor
clothing brand Jack Wolfskin for about 700 million euros and an
investment of billions of euros in offshore wind parks.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Stefanie Huber and Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Will Waterman)