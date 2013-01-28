Ontario Teachers' fund, PCCW among bidders for Leighton assets-sources

HONG KONG Jan 28 Giant Canadian pension fund
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has emerged as a final-round
bidder for the Australian fibre-optics business of Leighton
Holdings Ltd, according to sources with knowledge of
the matter, a business that analysts have said could fetch as
much as A$870 million ($908.15 million).
The $117.1 billion fund, Canada's largest single-profession
pension plan, is lining up against Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd
to bid for Leighton's NextGen business, the sources
said.
Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW Ltd is
also preparing a bid of around $300 million for two smaller data
businesses, Metronode and Infoplex, two separate sources said.
Officials at PCCW and the pension fund declined comment.
Officials at TPG Telecom and Leighton Holdings could not be
reached for comment. The sources could not be named as the
process was confidential.