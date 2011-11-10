Australia's Leighton reiterates full-year earnings guidance

SYDNEY Nov 11 Australian contractor
Leighton Holdings, bruised by losses on its two biggest
projects, on Friday reiterated its full-year net profit estimate
and said the first quarter had started strongly.
Leighton reaffirmed it expects to recover this year with a
net profit of between A$600 million and A$650 million, excluding
an estimated pre-tax gain of A$225 million from the sale of its
Pilbara iron ore business to BHP Billiton .
The firm said revenue grew by 30 percent to A$6.2 billion in
the first quarter and profit after tax stood at A$137 million
compared with A$48 million last year.
($1 = 0.982 Australian Dollars)
